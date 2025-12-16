Rangers Vs. Canucks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Jaroslav Chmelař - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: