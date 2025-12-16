Rangers Vs. Canucks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Jaroslav Chmelař - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Notable Storylines: