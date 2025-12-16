    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Canucks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 16, 2025, 23:52
    Remy Mastey
    Dec 16, 2025, 23:52
    Updated at: Dec 16, 2025, 23:52
    Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller -  J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Jaroslav Chmelař - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
    • Scott Morrow will come back into the lineup for Urho Vaakanainen, while Jaroslav Chmelař will come in for Brett Berard. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 16-14-4 record. 
    • The Canucks are coming off of a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. 