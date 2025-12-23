    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Capitals Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 23, 2025, 23:22
    Remy Mastey
    Dec 23, 2025, 23:22
    Updated at: Dec 23, 2025, 23:28
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM EST at Capital One Arena.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibaejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault

    Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. 
    • J.T. Miller was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 18-16-4 record. 
    • The Capitals are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.