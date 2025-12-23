Rangers Vs. Capitals Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM EST at Capital One Arena.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibaejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: