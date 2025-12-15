Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden .

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Brett Berard - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski

Taylor Raddysh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson - Urho Vaakanainen

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: