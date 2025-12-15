    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Dec 15, 2025, 23:51
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden .

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller -  Conor Sheary

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Brett Berard - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski

    Taylor Raddysh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Urho Vaakanainen

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 
    • Mika Zibanejad will serve as a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons after missing a team meeting.
    • Matt Rempe is set to make his return to the lineup after a stint on long-term injured reserve. 
    • Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba will make their return to Madison Square Garden. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 16-13-4 record.
    • The Ducks are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.