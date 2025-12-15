Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden .
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Brett Berard - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski
Taylor Raddysh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Urho Vaakanainen
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: