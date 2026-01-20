Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 10:00 PM EST at the Honda Center.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle
Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Spencer Martin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: