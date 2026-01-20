Logo
Rangers Vs. Ducks Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 10:00 PM EST at the Honda Center.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle

Jonny Brodzinski  - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Spencer Martin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: 

  • Spencer Martin is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
  • Carson Soucy has rejoined the team but won't play tonight.
  • The Rangers currently hold a 21-22-6 record.&nbsp;
  • The Ducks are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
