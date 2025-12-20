    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Flyers Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 20, 2025, 17:14
    Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Philadelphia Flyers at 12:20 PM EST at Madison Square garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibaejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller 

    Gabe Perreault - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle

    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
    • Artemi Panarin is set to return after missing one game with an illness. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 17-15-4 record. 
    • The Flyers are coming off of a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. 