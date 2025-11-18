    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Updated at: Nov 19, 2025, 03:09
    Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 PM EST at T-Mobile Arena. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. 
    • Will Borgen is set to return to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
    • Juuso Parssinen will slot into the lineup in place of Adam Edström.
    • Mike Sullivan has rejoined the team after a one-game absence due to personal reasons. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 10-8-2 record.
    • The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild