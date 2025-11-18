Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 PM EST at T-Mobile Arena.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: