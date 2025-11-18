Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 PM EST at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: