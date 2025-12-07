Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: