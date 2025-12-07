    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Golden Knights Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Dec 7, 2025, 23:21
    Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 15-12-3 record. 
    • The Golden Knights are coming off of a 3-0 win over the Devils.