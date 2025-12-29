    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Hurricanes Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 29, 2025, 23:23
    Updated at: Dec 29, 2025, 23:43
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Lenovo Arena. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Jonny Brodinski- Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. 
    • Adam Fox and J.T. Miller are both out with upper-body injuries. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 19-17-4 record. 
    • The Hurricanes are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.