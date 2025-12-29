Rangers Vs. Hurricanes Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Lenovo Arena.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Jonny Brodinski- Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: