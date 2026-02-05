Logo
Rangers Vs. Hurricanes Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines cover image

Rangers Vs. Hurricanes Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

James Guillory-Imagn ImagesJames Guillory-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Vincent Iorio

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • The Rangers traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
  • Vincent Iorio is set to make his Rangers debut.
  • The Rangers currently hold a 22-28-6 record.&nbsp;
  • The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
