Rangers Vs. Hurricanes Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7:00 PM
EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Vincent Iorio

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

 * Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
 * The Rangers are coming off of a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
 * The Rangers traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
 * Vincent Iorio is set to make his Rangers debut.
 * The Rangers currently hold a 22-28-6 record. 
 * The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.