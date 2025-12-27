Rangers Vs. Islanders Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM EST at UBS Arena.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: