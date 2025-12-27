    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Islanders Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 27, 2025, 21:19
    Remy Mastey
    Dec 27, 2025, 21:19
    Updated at: Dec 27, 2025, 21:19
    The New York Rangers are set to play the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM EST at UBS Arena. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals. 
    • The Rangers placed J.T. Miller on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. 
    • Adam Fox has been practicing in a non-contact jersey but remains out with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 19-16-4 record. 
    • The Islanders are coming off of a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.