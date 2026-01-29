Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
Rangers Vs. Islanders Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines cover image

Rangers Vs. Islanders Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Remy Mastey
3h
Partner
509Members·4,355Posts
Rmastey@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Remy Mastey
3h
Updated at Jan 30, 2026, 00:00
Partner
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are set to play the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Brett Berard  - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.
  • Artemi Panarin will be scratched out of the lineup for the second game due to roster management.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers currently hold a 22-26-2 record.
Game Day