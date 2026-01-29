Rangers Vs. Islanders Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c160cb73-1be3-4b83-8a71-1f6f03b0f91d.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] are set\nto play the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.\n\nHere’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: \n\nProjected Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nGabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller\n\nWill Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière\n\nBrennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh\n\nBrett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe\n\nDefensemen:\n\nVladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider\n\nMatthew Robertson - Will Borgen\n\nUrho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow\n\nGoaltenders: \n\nJonathan Quick\n\nSpencer Martin\n\nNotable Storylines: \n\n * Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. \n * The Rangers are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.\n * Artemi Panarin will be scratched out of the lineup for the second game due to\n roster management. \n * The Rangers currently hold a 22-26-2 record.