New York Rangers
Rangers Vs. Kings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Remy Mastey
4h
The New York Rangers are set to play the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:00 PM EST at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle

Jonny Brodzinski  - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks
  • Carson Soucy will make his return to the lineup after a two-game absence.
  • The Rangers currently hold a 21-23-6 record.&nbsp;
  • The Ducks are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
  • The Kings are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
