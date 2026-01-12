Rangers Vs. Kraken Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Seattle Kraken today at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault
Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Alexis Lafrenière
Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Notable Storylines: