Rangers Vs. Kraken Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.

The Rangers are coming off of a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Brennan Othmann has been recalled from the AHL and will play tonight

Matt Rempe will serve as a healthy scratch while Alexis Lafrenière has been dropped to the third line with Gabe Perreault taking his spot.

Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren return to New York for the first time since being traded from the Rangers.

The Rangers currently hold a 20-20-6 record.