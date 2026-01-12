Logo
Rangers Vs. Kraken Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Rangers Vs. Kraken Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Remy Mastey
3h
Blake Dahlin-Imagn ImagesBlake Dahlin-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are set to play the Seattle Kraken today at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Will Cuylle

J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Gabe Perreault

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski  - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 10-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.
  • Brennan Othmann has been recalled from the AHL and will play tonight&nbsp;
  • Matt Rempe will serve as a healthy scratch while Alexis Lafrenière has been dropped to the third line with Gabe Perreault taking his spot.
  • Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren return to New York for the first time since being traded from the Rangers.
  • The Rangers currently hold a 20-20-6 record.
  • The Kraken are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
