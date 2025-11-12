    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 12, 2025, 22:53
    Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 12, 2025, 22:53
    Updated at: Nov 12, 2025, 22:53
    Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators. 
    • The Rangers currently hold an 8-7-2 record.
    • The Lightning are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. 