Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: