Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning today at 2 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Roberston - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Notable Storylines: