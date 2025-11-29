Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning today at 2 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Roberston - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Notable Storylines: