    Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 29, 2025, 18:53
    Rangers Vs. Lightning Preview, Projected Lineup Notable Storylines

    Nov 29, 2025, 18:53
    Updated at: Nov 29, 2025, 18:53
    Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Tampa Bay Lightning today at 2 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Dylan Garand

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins. 
    • Will Borgen is officially off of injured reserve and will play today.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 13-11-2 record. 
    • The Lightning are coming off of a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.