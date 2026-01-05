Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: