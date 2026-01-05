    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Jan 5, 2026, 22:53
    
    
    
    Rob Gray-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Will Cuylle

    Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Jonny Brodzinski - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh

    Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. 
    • Anton Blidh and Urho Vaakanainen are expected to slot into the lineup for Brett Berard and Matthew Robertson. 
    • J.T. Miller and Noah Laba are out with upper-body injuries.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 20-18-5 record. 
    • The Mammoth are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. 