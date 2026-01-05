Rangers Vs. Mammoth Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Jonny Brodzinski - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: