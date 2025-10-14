    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Oilers Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Oct 14, 2025, 21:54
    Remy Mastey
    Oct 14, 2025, 21:54
    Updated at: Oct 14, 2025, 21:54
     Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • Carson Soucy has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury. 
    • Vincent Trocheck is out with an upper-body injury.
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 2-2 record. 
    • The Oilers are coming off of a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.