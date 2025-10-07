    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Penguins Season Opener Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Oct 7, 2025, 17:05
    The New York Rangers are set for their season-opening game tonight at 8 PM EST against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

    Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Power Play Units:

    PP1: Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck Trocheck 

    PP2: Braden Schneider, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • Noah Laba will make his NHL debut tonight. 
    • J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin are both set to play despite dealing with injuries during training camp.