Rangers Vs. Penguins Season Opener Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set for their season-opening game tonight at 8 PM EST against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Power Play Units:

PP1: Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck Trocheck

PP2: Braden Schneider, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary

Notable Storylines: