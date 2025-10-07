Rangers Vs. Penguins Season Opener Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set for their season-opening game tonight at 8 PM EST against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Power Play Units:
PP1: Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck Trocheck
PP2: Braden Schneider, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary
Notable Storylines: