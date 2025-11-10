    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Predators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 10, 2025, 23:13
    Rangers Vs. Predators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 10, 2025, 23:13
    Updated at: Nov 10, 2025, 23:13
    &nbsp;Brad Penner-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Nashville Predators tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck -Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Conor Sheary

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-0 loss to the New York Islanders. 
    • Gabe Perreault was recalled from the Wolf Pack and will make his season debut for the Rangers. 
    • Vincent Trocheck is set to return after a 14-game absence with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 7-7-2 record. 
    • The Predators are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.