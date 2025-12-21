    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Predators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 21, 2025, 23:48
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM EST at Bridgestone Arena.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibaejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - Conor Sheary

    Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick 

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Urho Vaakanainen

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
    • J.T. Miller is out with an upper-body injury. 
    • Matt Rempe and Gabe Perreault will not play due to an illness. 
    • The Predators are coming off a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.