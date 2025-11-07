    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 7, 2025, 22:15
    Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 7, 2025, 22:15
    Updated at: Nov 7, 2025, 22:15
    Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin-Mika Zibanejad-Taylor Raddysh

    Will Cuylle-J.T. Miller-Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary-Noah Laba-Jonny Brodzinski

    Juuso Parssinen-Sam Carrick-Jaroslav Chmelar

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Connor Mackey - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
    • Jaroslav Chmelar will make his NHL debut with Adam Edström serving as a healthy scratch.
    • Vincent Trocheck and Urho Vaakanainen made the road trip to Detroit but won’t play as they both deal with their own respective injuries.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 6-6-2 record.
    • The Red Wings are coming off of a 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.