Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin-Mika Zibanejad-Taylor Raddysh

Will Cuylle-J.T. Miller-Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary-Noah Laba-Jonny Brodzinski

Juuso Parssinen-Sam Carrick-Jaroslav Chmelar

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Connor Mackey - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: