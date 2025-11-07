Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin-Mika Zibanejad-Taylor Raddysh
Will Cuylle-J.T. Miller-Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary-Noah Laba-Jonny Brodzinski
Juuso Parssinen-Sam Carrick-Jaroslav Chmelar
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Connor Mackey - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Notable Storylines: