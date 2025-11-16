    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 16, 2025, 22:56
    Updated at: Nov 16, 2025, 23:44
    Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Matthew Roertson - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. 
    • The Rangers called up Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack and sent Gabe Perreault back down.
    • Will Borgen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 10-7-2 record. 
    • The Red Wings are coming off of a 5-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.