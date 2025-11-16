Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Matthew Roertson - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: