Rangers Vs. Red Wings Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Matthew Roertson - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Notable Storylines: