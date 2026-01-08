Rangers Vs. Sabres Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Gabe Perreault - Jonny Brodzinski - Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Scott Morrow - Carson Soucy
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Notable Storylines: