    Rangers Vs. Sabres Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Jan 8, 2026, 23:25
    Updated at: Jan 8, 2026, 23:53
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Will Cuylle

    J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Gabe Perreault - Jonny Brodzinski - Taylor Raddysh

    Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Scott Morrow - Carson Soucy

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick

    Spencer Martin

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth. 
    • The Rangers have placed Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve while placing Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve as both players suffered lower-body injuries. 
    • J.T. Miller is expected to return to the lineup after a stint on injured reserve.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 20-18-6 record. 
    • The Sabres are coming off of a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.