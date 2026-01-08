Rangers Vs. Sabres Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Gabe Perreault - Jonny Brodzinski - Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Scott Morrow - Carson Soucy

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: