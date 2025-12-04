Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM EST at Canadian Tire Centre.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Conor Sheary - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Spencer Martin
Notable Storylines: