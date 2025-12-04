Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM EST at Canadian Tire Centre.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Conor Sheary - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: