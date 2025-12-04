    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 4, 2025, 23:27
    Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Dec 4, 2025, 23:27
    Updated at: Dec 4, 2025, 23:27
    Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM EST at Canadian Tire Centre.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Conor Sheary - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Spencer Martin

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. 
    • Adam Edström is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 14-12-2 record. 
    • The Senators are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 