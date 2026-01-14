Logo
Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines cover image

Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Updated at Jan 15, 2026, 00:24
Partner
The New York Rangers are set to play the Ottawa Senators today at 7:30 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Gabe Perreault

Jonny Brodzinski  - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.&nbsp;
  • Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox remain out with lower-body injuries.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers currently hold a 20-21-6 record.
  • The Senators are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
