Rangers Vs. Senators Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Ottawa Senators today at 7:30 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Will Cuylle - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller
Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Gabe Perreault
Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Notable Storylines: