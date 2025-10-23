    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Sharks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Oct 23, 2025, 20:56
    Rangers Vs. Sharks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Updated at: Oct 23, 2025, 22:42
    Brad Penner-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Matt Rempe

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.  
    • The Rangers currently hold a 3-4-1 record. 
    • The Sharks are coming off of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders.