    Rangers Vs. Stars Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 2, 2025, 23:51
    Dec 2, 2025, 23:51
    Dec 2, 2025, 23:51
    Updated at: Dec 2, 2025, 23:51
    Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Dallas Stars tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Jonny Brodzinski - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Conor Sheary - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Spencer Martin

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. 
    • Adam Fox has been placed on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. 
    • Adam Edström is out with a lower-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 13-12-2 record. 
    • The Stars are coming off of a 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. 