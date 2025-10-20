Rangers Vs. Wild Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafrenière - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: