    Rangers Vs. Wild Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Oct 20, 2025, 21:56
    Rangers Vs. Wild Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

    Alexis Lafrenière - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. 
    • Carson Soucy is expected to return to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 3-3-1 record.
    • The Wild are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. 