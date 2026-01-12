A Blueshirt Fan Harshly Answers The Rangers Owner's Claim

The Rangers' horrendous performance – losing 10-2 to the Bruins on Saturday – has infuriated fans who are fed up with Jimmy Dolan's defense of his hockey leaders named Drury and Sullivan.
Marc Weissman, a supporter of the Seventh Avenue Skaters for decades, has this to say to Dolan and he wants every one else in Rangerville to hear. Take it away, Marc:
"James Dolan has absolutely instilled a new 'culture' alright. And he's shown a boatload of so-called 'patience' in the process.
"After wisely hiring John Davidson — a Ranger legend and key architect of St. Louis’s 2019 Cup — Dolan abruptly showed J.D. the 7th Avenue door after just one week of embarrassment.
"The master plan? Elevate Chris Drury to both President and GM. Drury then hired two coaches who somehow maximized a flawed east-west roster in their first seasons, only to fire both of them in Year 2—because apparently "patience" is just a word not a mantra.
"Drury had handcuffed himself doling out NMCs like they were Halloween candy. Then he had no choice but to dismiss the men behind the bench instead of moving the 'assets' actually responsible for the decline.
"He followed that by systematically dismantling a Presidents' Trophy team that was celebrated league-wide for its resilience just two seasons ago, while torching loyalty and trust by discarding toughness and leadership in humiliating fashion.
"The result? A team that gets obliterated by wild-card opponents and leads the league in hits only because it can’t control the puck so it ends up chasing games instead of dictating them.
"So what’s left, Mr. Dolan? A GM on his third coach in five years, overseeing a team that:
1. Is now overloaded with journeymen, bottom-six grinders and so defense-obsessed, it makes one-goal deficits feel insurmountable—this despite having $43M of supposed 'elite' offensive talent that once thrived under other coaching staffs.
2. Has shattered century-old records for regular-season futility, posting just five home wins at what’s become 'The World’s Most Goalless Arena.
3. Treats a January win over injury-ravaged, defending champion Florida on lousy outdoor ice as a Cup-level achievement.
"New culture indeed!
"By all means, Mr. Dolan, keep giving unearned stick taps to Chris Drury: a lifelong champion as an athlete who has won nothing as an executive, while turning a once proud, Original Six franchise into a league punchline during its Centennial season."