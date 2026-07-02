A Blueshirt Fans Guide To Trades And Free Agency Frenzy

VERDICT: "It's a bad deal," says super scout Jess (Forever Blueshirts) Rubenstein. "The Rangers don't have a replacement at center for Trocheck. The only saving grace is if J.T. Miller can make a miracle comeback. Drury did not retool, he re-panicked!" Now The Maven's version: Can Do Durzi is the sleeper who'll save the trade – somewhat – for the Rangers.)