A Blueshirt Fans Guide To Trades And Free Agency Frenzy

Chris Drury' gala "Retool-Rebuild-Reviival is on – for better or worse. Some Thoughts:
1. THE TROCHECK TRADE. It's a volume-for-value exchange. Rangers get Defenseman Sean (Can Do) Durzi, forward Cole (Porter) Beaudoin and a 2027 third rounder. Utah gets the value; Trocheck was New York's best all-round forward.
VERDICT: "It's a bad deal," says super scout Jess (Forever Blueshirts) Rubenstein. "The Rangers don't have a replacement at center for Trocheck. The only saving grace is if J.T. Miller can make a miracle comeback. Drury did not retool, he re-panicked!" Now The Maven's version: Can Do Durzi is the sleeper who'll save the trade – somewhat – for the Rangers.)
2. SIGNING OLIVER BJORKSTRAND: He'll fill the right wing slot that occasionally was well-handled by Jonny Brodzinski. Long Jon provided two-way defensive value when not buried in Hartford.
VERDICT: Brod will be missed. He was the team plumber; could fix virtually everything.
3. THE HOPE: Coach Mike Sullivan has to pray that Noah (Lala) Laba continues his upward climb – AND immediately turns into the club's second line center. "They need a prayer on that," chirps Rubenstein."
VERDICT: The onus is on Sully to once and for all jell this team into a playoff franchise. Vital will be how the coach grooms Laba into a star. (Sully's job could depend on that.)
4. GOALTENDING: These days you must have a goalkeeping trio. Dylan Garand and now Joonas Korpisalo will be backing up Igor Shesterkin.
VERDICT: All hands are on deck and all's well in the crease. (But that will depend on whether all's well on DEFENSE.)