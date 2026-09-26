A Candid Review Of Rangers' Exhibition Victory Against Devils

Like you Blueshirt loyalists, I want to know everything worthwhile about any Rangers game, win or lose. So they beat the Islanders, two games in a row; okay but what does reporter Alex Griffel have to say about the first of the two contests: Here goes:
"Yes, they scored three goals, but not one of them looked to be clean or well set up. Yes, there were flashes of good play in the third period. Gabe Perreault and Will Cuylle gave some reason for hope. Nobody else stood out.
"Matt Rempe looked hesitant, which should not happen for a guy his size. Scott Morrow on defense had a rough game."
As for Joonis Korpisalo in goal, Pal Alex wonders whether Jon Quick's replacement has the goods to be the primary No. 2 goalie "for multiple weeks when Igor Shesterkin inevitably goes down."
Alex: "I'm not sold on that role at all for Korpisalo. Overall the performance was lackluster. The Rangers did a lot of backing off instead of pressing -- on the forecheck and especially when they gave up the tying goal.
"I want to see this club playing in high gear. If for no other reason than to prove to themselves that they have it. Otherwise it might be a long season of watching them fire 10 SOG in the first 40 minutes every night."
MAVEN COMMENT: The above was written before the 6-1 victory over the Islanders in Elmont.
The beauty part is that Adam Fox is in Norris Trophy form.