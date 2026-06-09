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A Couple of Ex-Rangers to Watch Tonight

Stan Fischler
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There are several reasons for any hockey fan to grab a look at tonight's Vegas vs. Canes playoff game in Nevada's glittering city tonight.

1. This is one of the best Cup Finals in memory.

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2. John Tortorella and Rod Brind'Amour are among the best coaches in the game.

3. A former Ranger in Vegas and an ex-Blueshirt with Carolina could be decisive factors not only tonight but also looking ahead.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller has been a force all season for the Canes and is now playing the best hockey in his life for Brind'Amour. (How did the Rangers general staff not see this?)

Upfront for Vegas, Brett Howden has turned into one of the NHL's best bargains – salary-wise and playing-wise. Same question; where did the Blueshirt brass go wrong on this one?

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