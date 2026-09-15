A Couple Of Pressing Blueshirt Questions

My sidekick Aiden Saavedra agrees and – without further ado – we shall present a pair of questions and answers that underline our points about this vexing hockey club.
FIRST QUESTION: When Will It Be Time To Move On From Alexis Lafrenière And Cut The Losses?
"Alexis, a first overall pick (2020), is a disappointment in a class with Kaapo Kakko, picked second overall in 2020," says Saavedra. "At some point it will be time to realize that Laffy is not working out. When that happens, trade him for a couple of draft picks – or prospects."
MAVEN SAYS: Lafrenière had such a good homestretch run that now is NOT the time to deal the guy. Hall of Famers such as Guy Lafleur and Jean Beliveau needed three years to find their groove and play superior hockey. I predict that Laffy will enjoy his best success this year.
SECOND QUESTION: How Much Of An Impact Will Oliver Bjorkstrand And Pavel Dorofeyev Have On The Attack?
"They bring talent and offense," says Saavedra, "as well as leadership. This club needs leaders like these two arrivals. If the Blueshirts make the playoffs, all the better since that's when Dorofeyev plays his best."
MAVEN SAYS: You are getting ahead of yourself, my good friend Aiden. We have no idea how Bjorkstrand and Dorofeyev will adjust to the Rangers "culture," assuming that such a thing as "culture" exists in a country clubish dressing room where the "culture" has been losing.
In Vegas, for example, Dorofeyev had aces such as Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel to feed him luscious passes. There are no Marners nor Eichels on the Blueshirts. Only time will tell how the newbies work out. I urge caution which cannot – by the way – be purchased at Trader Joe's!