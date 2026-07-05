A Cure For Frantic Blueshirt Fans Plus What To Expect From Quentin Dolan

Rookie Boss Quentin should be thinking about his ultra-faithful infantry because the troops need massive help – in the head.
Let's face it, a solid shrink may be needed to turn their nightmares into dreams of a fifth Stanley Cup.
With that in mind, the Maven has imported Hannah (Herself) Beam from her office in Shrinksville-On-The-Hudson.
Yessiree, Bob, Hard-Hearted-Hannah will cure the malady called "Chronic Rangers Depression?'"
Dr. Beam points out that there are five "Stages" to her therapy.
"For starters," Dr. Beam says, "Stage One is 'Denial.' These book misguided fanatics believe the baloney: 'They're just retooling.' Or, 'It's a long season.' Or, the supreme salami, 'We'll get hot in March.'"
According to Dr. Beam, "Denial is a helluva drug, but so is hope, and you've been maintaining both for two years."
Getting more serious, the puck shrink says Stage Two is Anger. "This," she explains, "is the fun stage where you yell at your tv like it personally wronged you; which, to be fair, it kind of did. No matter, anger is healthy. Scream into a pillow. Better still, write a strongly-worded post on Ranger fan Twitter."