A Few Blueshirts Who Should NOT Be Traded

2. WILL CUYLLE: as the Senior Citizen forwards – that's you, Mika – age, like Man-O-Manechewitz wine, a young attacking core must be fortified. Now that Cuylle understands that he's not working for the United Nations Peace Corps, I expect him to play his robust, hell-for-leather (whatever that means) game that aroused us when he was a mere stripling. MAVEN KNOWS HE WILL 'CAUSE I'LL KICK TOOSH IF HE DOESN'T.