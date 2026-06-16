A Few Blueshirts Who Should NOT Be Traded

The Fake News rumors about Ranger trades have come and gone like the breezes over Brighton Beach but they will return as fast as The Cyclone on the downhill.
Therefore, as a public service to the good citizens of Rangerville, The Maven offers a short list of Blueshirts WHO SHOULD NOT BE DEALT – NO HOW.
1. ADAM FOX: The Kid From Long Island is the closest the franchise has to being an Original. Now that he's married, a daddy and preparing for his dad's 100th birthday, the onetime Norris The trophy-winner is fully motivated. KEEP HIM HERE – OR ELSE!
2. WILL CUYLLE: as the Senior Citizen forwards – that's you, Mika – age, like Man-O-Manechewitz wine, a young attacking core must be fortified. Now that Cuylle understands that he's not working for the United Nations Peace Corps, I expect him to play his robust, hell-for-leather (whatever that means) game that aroused us when he was a mere stripling. MAVEN KNOWS HE WILL 'CAUSE I'LL KICK TOOSH IF HE DOESN'T.
3. GABE PERREAULT: The Whiz Kid will take care of biz and lead the club's Kiddie Korps. Watch the Little Guy revitalize the power play. You wanna know what? I'd put him on the penalty kill as well; and he'll be just fine. ORDER FROM MAVE, GABE, FORGET LAST YEAR'S FLOP!
4. MATT REMPE: I implicitly believe my favorite scout Jess Rubenstein that Rempe, The skating giraffe, HAS the goods. Jess has told me this so many times it's gone through both (deaf) ears and back to Tacoma. Monster Matt knows what he's gotta do: A. screen goalies; B. Skate fast; C. Don't pancake every foe through the boards. FORGET THAT YOU ONCE WERE THE PEOPLE'S 'CHERCE.' TEAM FIRST, FELLA!
5. SLAVA GAVRIKOV: The Skating Dirigible ranks among GM Chris Drury's better acquisitions. I'd like him as an encouraging one-two combo with Adam Fox. Like Pal Foxy, Slavy packs a potent offense.
TO THE OTHERS: After what you did this – or, should I say did not do past season, you're ON YOUR OWN!