A Harsh X-Ray Of The Rangers

The Maven wants you to know that a lof of smart people in the National Hockey League believe that your Rangers stink.
And I'm not talking about Islanders fans nor anyone else who has a vested interested in the Blueshirts' good and welfare. Here's a simple explanation:
I just finished reading Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons who wrote;
"More than one (NHL) agent told me that the Rangers are the worst-run team in the NHL."
This from the most veteran and best sports writer on the continent. Look around the NHL and see who succeeds and fails.
Hottest, fastest young teams in the playoffs are the Canadiens and Ducks. Each team is sprinkled with former Rangers.
Not that long ago, Habs boss (Director of Hockey Ops) Jeff Gorton was turning the Rangers into a contender, along with arguably the most popular off-ice Blueshirt – John Davidson.
One day some MSG genius got Rangers' owner Jim Dolan's ear, fed him some apple sauce and Slim Jim fired Gorton-Davidson, leaving the Faithful with "the worst-run team in the NHL."
We'll find out next season whether it's "the worst-run team in history!"