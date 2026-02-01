A Lifetime Blueshirts Fan's Lament

As a long-time reporter, in the interest of objectivity I’m really not a partisan fan anymore. Nevertheless, as a native New Yorker who became a Ranger fanatic in 1957 and is now a transplant to New York South (Palm Beach County) it hurts to see what has happened to the Rangers, an Original Six and one of the most storied franchises in the NHL. In this centennial year it is sad that things spiraled downward only two seasons removed from being a serious Cup contender. It seems like when they lost the Conference Final against Florida in 2024 their fortunes began to spiral downward.