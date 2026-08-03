A Little Bit About A Lot Of Things Blueshirt Going Into The 2026-27 Season

1. The Matt Rempe era will end but not so much because of the Skating Giraffe but because Tye Kartye does everything better.
2. It's about time the Mike Sullivan Marching and Chowder Society stopped telling us that he's "a great coach 'cause he won two Cups. That's ancient history – so far back that it counts like a three-dollar bill.
3. Suggestion for voters on the NY State Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee: Think out of the box and vote in Cosby's legendary puck store from the old and new Garden. A landmark deserves HOF recognition.
4. I received a note from legendary New Jersey high school coach Hutch Cohen telling what visiting Cosby's store from his New Jersey home was like: "First stop before the Rangers game was a stop at Cosby's when it was at old MSG. It was the highlight of the night. I'd buy The Hockey News there and put down two bucks for my end balcony seat."
5. A roster battle worth thinking about centers on who's gonna be the backup goalie to Igor Shesterkin. The Maven is rooting for Dylan Garand who paid a lot of dues in the AHL.