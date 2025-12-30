A Pair of Ranger Report Cards; Take Your Pick

The Maven likes to compare report cards with others who follow the Rangers.

Herewith are the studied half-season report card results delivered by intense Ranger-watcher Sean McCaffrey, publisher- columnist of Blue Collar Blue Shirt, followed by my versions.

1. JONNY BRODZINSKI: Sean: B-Plus. Maven A-minus. (Total Team Guy Who Produces.)

2. SAM CARRICK: Sean: A: Maven: B. (Good Fighter, OK fourth-liner, no more, no less.)

3. WILL CUYLLE: Sean: B-minus: Maven: C-Minus.

4. NOAH LABA: Sean: A-plus: Maven: B-Plus. (Potential is huge but let's not get crazy.)

5. ALEXIS LAFRENIERE: Sean; D-minus. Maven: We agree.

6. J.T. MILLER: Sean: D-Plus. Maven: C-Minus. (As wearer of the "C." he's N.G. but has moments.)

7. ARTEMI PANARIN: Sean: C-Plus. Maven: We agree.

8. TAYLOR RADDYSH: Sean: C-Plus. Maven: C. (He's okay in sports. Nuff' said.)

9. MATT REMPE: Sean: C-minus. Maven: C-Plus. (The Skating Giraffe is finding his niche.)

10. CONOR SHEARY: Sean: C; Maven: C-Minus. (For a savvy player; he should do better.)

11. VINNY TROCHECK: Sean: B-Minus: Maven: B. (He's the true team leader.)

12. MIKA ZIBANEJAD: Sean: C-Plus. Maven: We agree.

13. WILL BORGEN: Sean: B: Maven: B-Minus. (He should do better.)

14. ADAM FOX: Sean: B-Plus. Maven: B-Minus. (He should be the best blue liner. Ain't!)

15. VLAD GAVRIKOV: Sean: A-Plus. Maven: A. (He's good but far from great.)

16. SCOTT MORROW: Sean: C-Plus; Maven: C-Minus: (Simply overrated.)

17. MATT ROBERTSON: Sean: B-Plus; Maven: C-Minus (Same as Morrow.)

18. BRADEN SCHNEIDER: Sean: B-Minus; Maven: We agree.

19. CARSON SOUCY: Sean: B-Plus; Maven: B: (Not too bad.)

20. JONATHAN QUICK: Sean: A-Plus: Maven: We agree.

21. IGOR SHESTERKIN: Sean: A-Minus: Maven: A: (Iggy carries the load as best he can.) McCaffrey says, "Same old, same old, Rangers." Maven says; They'll figure things out and make the playoffs!