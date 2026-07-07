A Poem For The Blueshirts' Starry Cook Brothers

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Original Rangers of the late 1920s comprised a swashbuckling sextet covered by an equally rambunctious set of sportswriters.
In addition to being an excellent hockey writer, James Burchard of the World-Telegram was given to wild excesses, One was his fulfilling a dare by swimming back and forth across the Hudson River from Upper Manhattan to Fort Lee, New Jersey and back.
"Thirsty Jim," as he was affectionately known, also was a poet and wrote a few verses after manager Lester Patrick went in to substitute as Rangers goalie during the 1928 Stanley Cup round won by New York over the Montreal Maroons.
Harold C. Burr of the old New York Sun newspaper was revered among the press corps for his sense of humor and overwhelming admiration for the Hall of Fame brothers Bill (right wing) and Bun (left wing) Cook.
Sir Burr was so delirious with joy over the Cook Brothers helping the Rangers win the 1928 Cup that he was moved to compose this delightful bit of (shaggy) doggerel:
Old adages live because they are true: If they weren't they wouldn't survive.