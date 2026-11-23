2. But we knew that Carolina was the "better team" going in but "better teams" can be beaten all the time.
3. The Visitors were ready to be beaten, having come to New York on the second half of a back-to-back. By contrast, the Rangers had nearly a week to rest and prepare for a win.
4. No alibis, please. The Maven doesn't want to hear the "injuries" booshwah anymore – as if the poor downtrodden Blueshirts are the only NHL team with injuries. Enough of that crap!
5. Your Beloved Blueshirts lost because they could only score on the power play. Which inspires the question: Will Noah Laba EVER SCORE?
6. When you think about it there's only ONE decent player out, Ollie (Himself) Bjorkstrand. ONE!
7. Where were the monied forwards at five-on-five hockey? Yoo-hoo, Mika; Come out come out, wherever you care Captain J.T., Gabe Perreault?
8. Tye (Killer) Kartye gets a one-game pass while Mister Keen, Tracer Of Lost Persons, is on the lookout for Noah Laba's disappearing act.
9. Adam Fox has to sit down with himself and deduce why the power play has gone the way of the Staten Island Landfill.
BOTTOM LINE: The Blueshirts had a tired, sitting duck visiting team in town; two points for the asking but failed. They shuffle off to Buffalo on Wednesday. Two points are there for the asking – should they ever wake up.