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A Reason For The Rangers To Be Patient For Now

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Stan Fischler
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There are many ways to use the Knicks' success story to the Blueshirts advantage.  Ticketholder Mark Linde writes from his New Jersey estate with insightful ideas.

"The big lesson for the Rangers from the 'Down The Hall' Knicks is NOT TO RUSH THINGS. Here's the genuine reason why:

"A few years ago the Knicks had a good nucleus of young players. But instead of building on that growing foundation, they blew it upon a trade for an aging star Carmelo Anthony. The

Rangers now have a nice, young, promising group.

"That tells me that management should stay the course and build around it – even if it takes a few more years than you like.

-"The obvious, larger question is whether or not Chris Drury is the right man to remodel this franchise and whether Mike Sullivan is the coach to mold a new winner?"

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