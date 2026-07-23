A Reason For The Rangers To Be Patient For Now

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/07f8e929-7dc0-4a39-a626-0066feadce3b.jpeg]\nDanny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nThere are many ways to use the Knicks' success story to the Blueshirts\nadvantage. Ticketholder Mark Linde writes from his New Jersey estate with\ninsightful ideas.\n\n"The big lesson for the Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]\nfrom the 'Down The Hall' Knicks is NOT TO RUSH THINGS. Here's the genuine reason\nwhy:\n\n"A few years ago the Knicks had a good nucleus of young players. But instead of\nbuilding on that growing foundation, they blew it upon a trade for an aging star\nCarmelo Anthony. The\n\nRangers now have a nice, young, promising group.\n\n"That tells me that management should stay the course and build around it – even\nif it takes a few more years than you like.\n\n-"The obvious, larger question is whether or not Chris Drury is the right man to\nremodel this franchise and whether Mike Sullivan is the coach to mold a new\nwinner?"