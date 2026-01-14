A Seattle Hockey Journalist's View of the Blueshirts

Glenn Druyfiuss of Seattle ranks among the most insightful hockey analysts on the North American continent.The following is his candid view of the Rangers after last night's game at The Garden.
"Seattle wasn't the cure for what's been ailing the Rangers; New York was the cure for what's been ailing the Kraken.
"The misery of the Rangers season was epitomized by Seattle's winning goal. Jonathan Quick does the splits, desperately trying to keep the puck from entering the net. It's tantalizingly wedged against his pad, but Quick dares not move.
"Do the Blueshirts survive? Nah. Before any teammates come to the rescue, Berkly Catton pushes the puck over the line. (If he hadn't, Shane Wright would have.)
"Seattle has the league's worst penalty kill (71%). New York has a golden opportunity to re-tie the game, going on the power play with 7:32 left. The Rangers have the #12 PP, so it should be a mismatch - but it isn't.
"New York has 11 SOG when they take a 2-0 lead into intermission - and 11 total shots over the last 40 minutes. No Bueno.
"Ex-Rangers in their MSG returns: Kaapo Kakko assists on the tying goal, and Ryan Lindgren assists on the winning goal.
"The most Rangers thing of the night: defenseman Braden Schneider lays a crushing hit. Unfortunately, it's friendly fire, sending captain J.T. Miller to the ice, and then to the dressing room for repairs."
Now we know why the Blueshirts' culture continues to be the culture of combat fatigue!