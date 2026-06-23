A Serious Look At The Rangers Building Failures

If you have been missing Jim Cerny's website, you should not.
What you should do is read it intensely because Jim and staff have an insightful grasp of the good and bad of your favorite team.
I speak firsthand, having Jim as my editor at NHL.com, not to mention his expert body of journalism over the years.
In this case my commendations are not only for Cerny – he's the editor in chief – but also superscout Jess Rubenstein who did a comprehensive X-Ray of the Blueshirts manner of building or failing to build correctly.
"The Rangers lean on a steady cycle of 'Retooling,' trading draft picks and young players for veterans and using free agency to stay competitive," writes Rubenstein.
Jeff acknowledges that the approach helped win a Cup in 1994 as well as five appearances in the Eastern Conference Final since 2012. But there is a big BUT right here:
"But," adds Jess, "it also left the Rangers with one of the thinnest prospect pools in the NHL.
Worse, there's been no Cup championship since 1994 and only appearance in a Cup Final, a
five-game loss to the Kings in 2014."
Rubenstein, who scrupulously studied the numbers, insists that there's a serious loss of Draft capital.
Jeff: "The numbers show how deep the problem runs. The Rangers took part in 31 drafts since 1994. They entered 11 of those drafts without a first-round pick. They also had six first-round picks who produced no NHL value. In total, 17 drafts – more than half – delivered no first round impact."
Rubenstein's research and revelations go much deeper. Check here tomorrow for more explanations re a bottom-feeder franchise whose basketball-leaning owner may have no reason to change his failing hockey administration.
Huge THANKS to Forever Blueshirts editor in chief Jim Cerny and to the in-depth research of Jess Rubenstein.