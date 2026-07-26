A Serious Re-Thinking Of The Pavel Dorofeyev Trade

4. RANGERS VISION VS. REALITY: Alas, the Blueshirts lack a Marner, Eichel; not even a McDavid nor a recreation of Adam Oates. So, who's gonna be the setup man for Doc Dorofeyev, Moishe Piipek? Maybe The Maven is wrong – it has happened – but if The New Guy lacks an Eichel clone, then what? Bust??