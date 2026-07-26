A Serious Re-Thinking Of The Pavel Dorofeyev Trade

Ah, but that summertime fantasy has its limitation in Old Man Reality who fairly screams
"WHOA, BIBBS!" (As in Bibbs Friedman, assistant head counselor at Camp Kiowa, 1954).
The failure of the Dorofeyev Destiny is revealed by a comparison with Prince Panarin. Attention, please as we take note:
1. HISTORY: Dating almost back to his early days, Panarin never stopped scoring; both in Russia and in the NHL.
2. LINEMATES: You could have put Bugs Bunny at center for Breadman and he'd still score.
3. CONTRAST: You had to love Dorofeyev as he skated for John Tortorella and before that Bruce Cassidy. But Doc D hugely benefitted from Jack Eichel's magical hands and Mitch Marner's wicked vision; (likely a lot better than 20-20.)
4. RANGERS VISION VS. REALITY: Alas, the Blueshirts lack a Marner, Eichel; not even a McDavid nor a recreation of Adam Oates. So, who's gonna be the setup man for Doc Dorofeyev, Moishe Piipek? Maybe The Maven is wrong – it has happened – but if The New Guy lacks an Eichel clone, then what? Bust??
ANSWER: WILL DOC MAKE IT? What? Are You kidding? You'll get my answer when I'm good and ready – January 1st, 2027 and not a moment sooner.