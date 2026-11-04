A Sweet Opportunity For A Rangers Turnaround Has Happened

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/51048139-1463-45bd-937a-f908ec71016d.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nDon't laugh. Please, please don't laugh and if you promise me now, I'll tell\nyou. The Rangers are hot. (Once more with feeling, Maestro.)\n\nTHE RANGERS ARE HOT!\n\nYou think I'm kidding; nay, nay and NAY! (For proof positive, check The Maven's\nMish-Mash that follows: )\n\n1. LE GRAND GARAND: Not only was Dylan The Delightful the game's star last night\nfor stopping 32 Blue' shots.\n\n2. LE FOXY FOX: The Sly One from Jericho is playing no-kidding-around Norris\nTrophy- type defense. His second goal of the season was what I call "Puck\nPungent!\n\n3. LE BAD GUYS: Every foe Blueshirt fans wanted to lose last night – Toronto,\nDetroit, Philly, Pitt and Washington – went down while the Seventh Avenue Lads\nclimbed back above .500.\n\n4. LE STRAND THEATER: Ollie Bjorkstrand, who scored his sixth goal last night,\nhas energized the new third line along with Will (Don't. Call Me Bill) Cuylle\nand Eeli (Eeek!) Tolvanen.\n\n5. LE VICTOIRE: Be happy; they won and Failing Philly will be the next MSG\nvictim tomorrow night. (Perhaps we'll be treated to a Matt Rempe rumpus and the\nobligatory fight.)