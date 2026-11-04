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A Sweet Opportunity For A Rangers Turnaround Has Happened

A Sweet Opportunity For A Rangers Turnaround Has Happened

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Stan Fischler
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Nov 4, 2026 5:28 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesBrad Penner-Imagn Images

Don't laugh. Please, please don't laugh and if you promise me now, I'll tell you. The Rangers are hot. (Once more with feeling, Maestro.)

THE RANGERS ARE HOT!

You think I'm kidding; nay, nay and NAY! (For proof positive, check The Maven's Mish-Mash that follows: )

1. LE GRAND GARAND: Not only was Dylan The Delightful the game's star last night for stopping 32 Blue' shots.

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2. LE FOXY FOX: The Sly One from Jericho is playing no-kidding-around Norris Trophy- type defense. His second goal of the season was what I call "Puck Pungent!

3. LE BAD GUYS: Every foe Blueshirt fans wanted to lose last night – Toronto, Detroit, Philly, Pitt and Washington – went down while the Seventh Avenue Lads climbed back above .500.

4. LE STRAND THEATER: Ollie Bjorkstrand, who scored his sixth goal last night, has energized the new third line along with Will (Don't. Call Me Bill) Cuylle and Eeli (Eeek!) Tolvanen.

5. LE VICTOIRE: Be happy; they won and Failing Philly will be the next MSG victim tomorrow night. (Perhaps we'll be treated to a Matt Rempe rumpus and the obligatory fight.)

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