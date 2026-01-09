A Veteran Hockey Critic's Defense Of Rangers Owner James Dolan

Veteran sports analyst Steve Viuker of Brooklyn believes that James Dolan is getting a bit of a bum rap from his critics. Viuker makes points that command attention. To wit:

1. KNICKERBOCKERS: Dolan's baby, his Knicks, are a very exciting NBA contender.

2. RANGERS: Although they aren't exactly hotshots, Steve says "They Blueshirts are usually competitive."

3. OTHER OWNERS ARE WORSE: Viuker mentions the likes of sports bosses Don Sterling, Clippers, Woody Johnson of the Jets and – perhaps he has forgotten – the Maras of football Giants infamy.

"For better or worse," read Viuker concludes, "Jim Dolan is a hands-on owner. While he may be far from the best owner, there are many who are much worse!"