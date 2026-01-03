A Winter Classic To Remember Especially If You're A Blueshirt Fan

The Rangers came to Miami secure in the knowledge that they previously had gone undefeated (5-0) in outdoor NHL games.

They now return home to play the Utah Mammoth at The World's Most Famous Arena Monday night secure in the knowledge that they just turned the corner for the season – upward.

Before a baseball stadium capacity crowd of 36,153 at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, this most surreal of outdoor games in NHL history was just what the Rangers needed to enter the league's second half with some sense of confidence.

The 5-1 victory over the defending champion Panthers was not totally unexpected. The Blueshirts' sixth outdoor win in a row has all humorists coming up with lines such as tv producer George Wrage's crack:

"I know how to help the Rangers – remove the Madison Square Garden roof – they're unbeatable outdoors!"

For a change, the Rangers core awakened with the ever-minus Mika Zibanejad pulling off a three-goal hat trick along with two helpers for a new outdoor record. Breadman

Panarin pitched in with two goals and an assist. (He'll be traded before the deadline.)

Alexis Lafrenière rubbed the sand out of his eyes and produced three assists; which makes one wonder if he'll ask for another raise and then go back to dozing.

"Mika can will a group to win," says coach Mike Sullivan. The question remains, will that "will" happen this season or in some other galactic decade?

Rangers Hope Strong Performance At Winter Classic Marks A ‘Fresh Start’

Through all of the hoopla and attention that came with the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, once the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> hit the ice on Friday night at LoanDepot Park, it was all business, as they came away with a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

The Zibanejad Marching and Chowder Society chairman Lloyd MacKay says, "Mika has exorcised a few demons with his excellent two-way play."

Z's reply: "It was a great 12-16 hours."

The greatness, of course, had nothing to do with the Rangers – merely two wins over .500 – but rather the grand NHL extravaganza before a capacity crowd at night in Miami Florida.

Perhaps the next grand event will be the lowly Blueshirts beating the Mammoth at the Fixed-Roof Garden on Monday night.

It could happen. A baseball park in Miami proved that!