Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
Adam Edström Inching Closer Toward Return To Rangers' Lineup cover image

Adam Edström Inching Closer Toward Return To Rangers' Lineup

Remy Mastey
7h
Partner
518Members·4,442Posts
Rmastey@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Adam Edström seems to be making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury. 

On Sunday, Edström rejoined the team at practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey, indicating he’s closer to returning to the lineup.

This is the first time Edström has been seen since suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 1. 

The 25-year-old forward was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly thereafter, as his recovery was not progressing as the team had hoped.

Edström also sustained a lower-body injury in February 2025, which sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season; however, this current injury is not related to his previous one. 

It’s unknown if Edström will play when the New York Rangers resume action following the Olympic break on Feb. 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers. 

In 24 games this season, Edström has recorded two goals, two assists, and four points, while averaging 9:34 minutes.

Latest News