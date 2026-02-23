Adam Edström Inching Closer Toward Return To Rangers' Lineup

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/8cf4d8af-7b86-4947-a888-9a1d85267576.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nAdam Edström seems to be making progress in his recovery from a lower-body\ninjury. \n\nOn Sunday, Edström rejoined the team at practice, wearing a red non-contact\njersey, indicating he’s closer to returning to the lineup.\n\nThis is the first time Edström has been seen since suffering a lower-body injury\non Dec. 1. \n\nThe 25-year-old forward was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly\nthereafter, as his recovery was not progressing as the team had hoped.\n\nEdström also sustained a lower-body injury in February 2025, which sidelined him\nfor the remainder of the 2024-25 season; however, this current injury is not\nrelated to his previous one. \n\nIt’s unknown if Edström will play when the New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/] resume action following the\nOlympic break on Feb. 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers. \n\nIn 24 games this season, Edström has recorded two goals, two assists, and four\npoints, while averaging 9:34 minutes.