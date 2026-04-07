Adam Edström Opens Up About Dealing With Injuries And Recently Being Scratched From Lineup

“I think with Eddie (Edström) I think we would just like to see a little bit more consistency with his game,” Sullivan said. “What we like about Eddie's game is his size, his strength, his skating ability, his reach. He's a disruptive player, but it has to be consistent. He's got to skate, he's got to finish checks, he has to make good decisions with the puck. When he plays that way consistently, he’s an effective player. I think consistency has been the challenge.”